Multi-vehicle crash closes M8 in Glasgow
- 11 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The M8 in Glasgow has been closed eastbound after an accident involving multiple vehicles.
The crash was reported shortly after 07:30 on Thursday at Junction 18, Charing Cross tunnel.
Traffic Scotland said the crash was affecting lanes one and two, although it is not known how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.
The emergency services are at the scene. Traffic is currently queuing back to Junction 23.