Multi-vehicle crash closes M8 in Glasgow

Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption Traffic Scotland said the route had been closed at Junction 18

The M8 in Glasgow has been closed eastbound after an accident involving multiple vehicles.

The crash was reported shortly after 07:30 on Thursday at Junction 18, Charing Cross tunnel.

Traffic Scotland said the crash was affecting lanes one and two, although it is not known how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

The emergency services are at the scene. Traffic is currently queuing back to Junction 23.