Man robbed of car in Monklands Hospital car park

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim had parked his car at the rear of the hospital

A man has been assaulted and robbed of his car by two armed attackers in a hospital car park in North Lanarkshire.

Police said the man was approached by two men carrying weapons at Monklands Hospital, Airdrie, at about 12:10 on Tuesday.

They demanded his car keys and then hit the man's legs with weapons before making off in his grey Audi A4.

The victim had parked his car off Centenary Avenue and was walking to the hospital entrance when he was attacked.

He did not need hospital treatment.

Police said the first suspect had a slight build, was in his late teens or early 20s and was wearing dark clothing and a woollen balaclava.

The second man was also described as slim and wearing dark clothing and a woollen balaclava.

Det Sgt David Lamont said: "This was an innocent man simply going about his business who was randomly attacked by two opportunistic criminals.

"The men responsible gave no consideration for the victim or anyone else around the hospital at the time, and later drove off in the vehicle in an extremely erratic manner, placing other members of the public in danger.

"From inquiries so far, we know the car was driven through the Coatbridge area and was later abandoned in Netherhouse Place, Easterhouse."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland.