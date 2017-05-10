Craig Whyte considered 'man of substantial wealth'

Image copyright PA Image caption Craig Whyte denies fraudulently trying to acquire Rangers

A lawyer who handled Craig Whyte's takeover of Rangers has told a court that Mr Whyte was considered a man of "substantial wealth".

Gary Withey, 52, said he was introduced to Mr Whyte through a client and was involved in drawing up legal documents for the takeover deal.

The comments came on the twelfth day of the trial of Mr Whyte, who is accused of a fraudulent acquisition of Rangers.

He denies a charge of fraud and another under the Companies Act.

Gary Withey, a legal adviser to Craig Whyte, began working on a business plan to take over Rangers in October 2010.

'Complete nightmare'

At the time Mr Withey worked for the London-based tax specialist Collyer Bristow, which had been recruited by Craig Whyte.

During questioning by prosecution QC Alex Prentice, Mr Withey was asked if he wanted to take on the case.

Image caption Alex Prentice QC was questioning Gary Withey at the High Court in Glasgow

He responded: "Yes and No". He added: "Football clubs are always a complete nightmare".

Mr Withey told the court that Craig Whyte's Liberty Capital had up to £33m available for the takeover deal.

He also said that up to £27.5m of the club's debt would be paid to Lloyds Banking Group as a result of the deal.

Season ticket sales

Prosecutors allege Mr Whyte pretended to Sir David Murray, and others, that funds were available to make all required payments to acquire a "controlling and majority stake" in the club.

The Crown alleges Mr Whyte had only £4m available from two sources at the time but took out a £24m loan from Ticketus against three years of future season ticket sales.

The court has heard the sale was eventually made to Mr Whyte for £1 but came with obligations to pay an £18m bank debt, a £2.8m "small tax case" bill, £1.7m for stadium repairs, £5m for players and £5m in working capital.

The second charge under the Companies Act centres on the £18m payment between Mr Whyte's Wavetower company and Rangers to clear a bank debt.

The trial before eight men and seven women continues.