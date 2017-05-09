Robbers attacked man before stealing car in Glasgow

Three attackers assaulted a man with weapons before stealing his car keys and driving away in the vehicle.

The 27-year-old victim had just got out of his car in Firpark Close, Glasgow, at about 16:30 on Monday when he was approached by three men.

They demanded his keys before repeatedly striking him on the legs with the weapons. They then dove off in his red three-door Vauxhall Corsa.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

The first man was white, in his mid 20s, 5ft 8in, of stocky build, with short, black hair and stubble. He was wearing a black jacket with blue jeans.

The second man was white, in his early to mid 20s, 6ft, with dark blond hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans with distinctive stitching down both legs.

'Despicable individuals'

The third man was white, in his mid 20s, 5ft 10in, and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

All three men spoke with Scottish accents.

Det Insp Alasdair Barlow, from Police Scotland, said: "An innocent man has been randomly targeted and it is absolutely vital that we trace this group of despicable individuals as soon as possible.

"I would ask anyone who was in the surrounding area yesterday afternoon, who may have seen a group of men matching the above descriptions, or a red Vauxhall Corsa in the new style, to please get in touch.

"It is also understood that the car may have been in the area of Tillycairn Road in Easterhouse and I would ask anyone who may have seen it in the area, or anything else suspicious, to contact police."