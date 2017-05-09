Image released over Christmas Eve attack in Glasgow
- 9 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Glasgow city centre on Christmas Eve.
A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked outside the Variety Bar at about 00:40 on 24 December.
The man in the image is in his early 20s with brown hair and was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black and white trainers.
Police have appealed for information.