Man chased after carrying out sex attack in Glasgow

A 21-year-old woman was indecently assaulted in Glasgow city centre before her attacker was chased down the street by two men.

The attack happened at the junction of Renfield Street and Sauchiehall Street, near the former BHS building, at about 03:10 on Sunday 30 April.

The man, who had a large quiff, ran off along Sauchiehall Street and was chased by two members of the public.

He was described as in his mid 30s with an "eastern European appearance".

He was wearing a black leather bomber jacket and white T-shirt.

Det Con Shona MacKinnon, of Police Scotland, said: "Although the woman was physically unhurt she was left very traumatised following this incident.

"Officers have been analysing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses since the assault took place and we would like to speak to anyone that can provide information and who has not yet spoken to police.

"I am especially keen to speak to the two members of the public who chased after the suspect and ask that they contact police immediately."