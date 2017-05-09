Man arrested over assault on woman in Glasgow
- 9 May 2017
A 26-year-old man has been arrested over an assault on a woman in the east end of Glasgow.
The 20-year-old woman was attacked in Turnbull Street at about 20:45 on 1 March.
Police said a man was detained in custody in connection with the incident.
He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later on Tuesday.