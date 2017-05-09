Speedboat victim faced trial over double death crash

Image caption Sandy Hamilton and Kevin McKinley took a speedboat from Port Logan in Dumfries and Galloway

A man who died in a speedboat accident was due to stand trial over the deaths of two people in a road crash, it has emerged.

The body of Sandy Hamilton, 35, from North Lanarkshire, was pulled from the water off the Galloway coast on Sunday.

He was accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a head-on crash killed 85-year-old Giovanni Coppolaro and his wife Maria, 83, in July 2015.

Mr Hamilton was also accused of driving without insurance.

He was due to stand trial in July.

The body of Mr Hamilton, from Larkhall, was recovered along with that of 46-year-old Kevin James McKinley after a major search operation at the weekend.

The men were reported missing on Saturday evening after failing to return from a boat trip from Port Logan, Wigtownshire.

Police confirmed on Sunday that their bodies had been recovered from the Irish Sea.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr and Mrs Coppolaro died following the crash on the A73 in Newhouse

Officers are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Mr and Mrs Coppolaro, who were both from St Ives, Cornwall, died after a collision on the A73 in Newhouse in July 2015.

They had been travelling in a Jaguar car when it was hit by a Volkwagen Golf being driven by Sandy Hamilton.

He had denied overtaking a lorry on a bend when it was unsafe to do so.