'Growing concern' for Glasgow pensioner

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Patrick Hart was last seen at his home on Monday

A search involving police dogs and a helicopter has been carried out for a missing 82-year-old man in Glasgow.

Patrick Hart, who has dementia, was last seen at his home in the Saracen area of the city, at about 16:00 on Monday.

Mr Hart has never gone missing before and his family were said to be extremely concerned for his welfare.

He is about 5ft 9in tall, with a slim build and brown greying receding hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded tracksuit top and black tracksuit trousers with black and white trainers.

'Force helicopter'

A number of police officers, the force helicopter and dog units have been out searching for the pensioner since he was reported missing.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is being urged to contact police.

Police said Mr Hart had been known to visit the Lambhill and Maryhill Road areas.

Insp Sean Ramsay said: "A number of officers are out searching for Mr Hart and, given his age and the fact that he has never gone missing before, we are growing increasingly concerned and are keen to locate him and ensure he is safe and well.

"We are using a number of police resources to locate Mr Hart, including the force helicopter and assistance from the dog branch.

"I would ask if anyone has seen Mr Hart or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact police as a matter of urgency."