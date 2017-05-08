Arran lifeboat helmsman hitches lift to wedding
The helmsman of the Arran RNLI lifeboat hitched a lift to his wedding onboard the vessel.
The crew launched on Saturday, not head to a boat in distress, but to deliver the groom to his bride.
Martin Wood was taken to Kildonan to tie the knot with partner Kate Gillies.
A spokesman for the Arran lifeboat team said: "We are delighted to see Martin and Kate married and wish them all the best for their honeymoon and the many happy years they have ahead."
He added: "En route to the wedding, Martin showed he is always thinking of improving his crew as he launched an impromptu training exercise while waiting for the go-ahead for the groom to go ashore."