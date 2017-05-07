Man glassed in Saltcoats after challenging abuse

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place outside a Chinese restaurant in Countess Street

A man was glassed in the face after he went to the aid of women and staff who were being abused at a Chinese takeway in North Ayrshire.

The 48-year-old suffered serious facial injuries in the attack at about 00:15 on Sunday in Saltcoats.

Police said the victim had challenged a man who he overheard abusing staff and women at the takeaway in Countess Street.

He needed stitches as a result of the attack and will be left with scarring.

The suspect, who ran off in the direction of Saltcoats train station, is described as white, in his 30s, 6ft tall, of stocky build and with dark hair. He was wearing a white polo shirt.

Det Sgt Paul Richmond, of Saltcoats CID, said: "From our investigations so far we know that the injured man had been in a local Chinese takeaway in Countess Street when he overheard the suspect being abusive to staff and women in the shop.

"When the suspect left the shop, the victim went outside and challenged him about his behaviour, however, the suspect turned on him and hit him in the face with a glass object before running off.

"He sustained a significant facial injury which required numerous stitches and will leave a permanent scar.

"Officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to staff and customers in the shop at the time of the attack, however, are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack, who saw it happen or who knows the suspect."