Jet skier dies after fall on loch

Image copyright Police Scotland/Geograph Image caption Stuart McLevy fell into the water north of Inchmurrin island on Loch Lomond

A 21-year-old man has died after falling off a jet ski on Loch Lomond.

Police Scotland said Stuart McLevy was a passenger on the craft when he fell into the water on Saturday evening.

The 37-year-old driver of the jet ski was also injured in the incident which happened north of Inchmurrin island.

Both men were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where Mr McLevy, from Yoker, Glasgow, was pronounced dead.

The other man was released from hospital after treatment for minor injuries.

A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of Mr McLevy's death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Inp John McMillan, of Police Scotland, said: "One man has died and another man is receiving treatment following this incident.

"We understand Stuart McLevy fell from the jet ski and entered the water. The 37 year-old man who was driving also entered the water attempted to assist.

"Other individuals who were also on the water on private vessels quickly came to the aid of both men and brought them back to shore at the Duncan Mills Memorial Slipway at Balloch where paramedics could take over.

"At this time I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident from the shoreline to contact officers at Dumbarton Police Station via 101."