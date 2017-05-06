Body of woman pulled from River Ayr near Catrine

The body of a woman has been recovered from a river in Ayrshire, police have said.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 30s, was spotted in the River Ayr, near Catrine early on Saturday morning.

Police and other emergency services went to the scene when the alarm was raised at about 06:20.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the death was unexplained and that the woman had yet to be formally indentified.

She added that a post-mortem examination would take place to establish the exact cause of her death and inquiries were continuing.