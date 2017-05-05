Jamie Scott denies 'racial gestures' at Old Firm match

A man has appeared in court charged with "making racial gestures" at last weekend's Old Firm clash.

Jamie Scott, 27, is accused of engaging in behaviour that is likely or would be likely to incite public disorder by shouting and making the gesture.

The offence is contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act and is said to have taken place on 29 April at Ibrox Stadium.

Scott, from Cumbernauld, denied the charge at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He appeared from custody but he was released on bail with the condition that he must not go to regulated football matches.

Trial was set for September.