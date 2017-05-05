Man arrested over Glasgow bookmakers assault

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at a William Hill bookmaker in Sauchiehall Street

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault at a bookmakers in Glasgow.

The attack happened outside William Hill in Sauchiehall Street on Sunday 12 March.

A 27-year-old man was treated in hospital for a head injury.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a 30-year-old man had been arrested and was the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.