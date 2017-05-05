Council election results: Rubbish Party candidate elected in East Ayrshire

Image copyright Facebook

A candidate for the Rubbish Party has been elected to East Ayrshire Council.

Sally Cogley has taken a seat in Irvine Valley along with Labour's George Mair and the SNP's Elena Whitham.

Ms Cogley, of Galston, East Ayrshire, was voted in just two months after she founded the party to focus on the issues of waste and littering.

She has organised clean-up events in the local area and campaigned under the slogan "Vote Sally for a better valley".

The website states: "The aim of the party is to rid the local community of all types of 'rubbish', from wasted resources to littering and dog fouling.

"Households are facing council tax increases alongside cuts to services, it is therefore imperative that wastage is removed and that money is spent wisely.

"Sally aims to make the Irvine Valley a better place to work, live and visit. Sally is totally committed to the valley."

Writing on Facebook after the results were declared, Ms Cogley said: "Thank-you to all of those who turned out to vote, and for supporting me.

"I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible in the next few weeks and thereafter.

"I am looking forward to the challenges ahead and to working with Elena Whitham and George Mair."