Ex-Celtic Boys Club coach arrested over historic sex offences

Jim Torbett in car

Former Celtic Boys Club coach and founder Jim Torbett has been arrested in connection with historic sex offences.

A police statement said: "Following a Police Scotland investigation, a 69-year-old man from Glasgow has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with non-recent sexual offences."

Mr Torbett is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later on Friday.

