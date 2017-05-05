Man arrested after Drumchapel stabbings

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The attacks happened outside the Betfred bookmakers

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder and serious assault in Glasgow.

The attacks happened outside the BetFred bookmakers in Hecla Square, Drumchapel, on 8 April.

Two 38-year-old men were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.