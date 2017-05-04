Second man arrested over 'offensive' Old Firm gesture

Image copyright SNS Image caption Scott Sinclair (left) scored the opening goal for Celtic

A second man has been arrested for making an alleged offensive gesture at the Rangers v Celtic match on Saturday.

The 27-year-old man is being held in police custody in relation to the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Rangers fan has already admitted making racial gestures after Celtic's Scott Sinclair scored in the Old Firm clash.

Paul Kenny, 28, from Girvan, South Ayrshire, appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He was granted bail with the condition that he cannot go to any regulated football games.

Celtic won the match 5-1.