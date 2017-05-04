Uber launches food delivery service in Glasgow

A food delivery service has been launched in Glasgow by the company behind taxi firm Uber.

Similar to the company's taxi service, the UberEats app allows customers to place their food order and track the progress of their delivery.

Uber said meals could be ordered from more than 70 Glasgow restaurants, including Prep Fitness Kitchen, Bar Soba, Barburrito and Cubatas.

The service, which started in Edinburgh last week, runs from 11:00 to 23:00.

UberEats general manager Mathieu Proust said: "People in the city can now get the food they want when they want as conveniently as booking a car through Uber.

"We hope Glaswegians take to the service as well as those in Edinburgh."

Uber launched its taxi service in Glasgow in 2015.