Teenager reported over 'racist abuse' of Celtic player

A teenager has been reported by police after allegedly racially abusing Celtic player Scott Sinclair on social media.

Police Scotland said they had reported a 17-year-old woman to the procurator fiscal in relation to an alleged breach of the Communications Act.

It followed Saturday's Old Firm match when the footballer was subject to racial abuse from a Rangers fan.

Paul Kenny, 28, admitted breaching the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police confirmed they were investigating the new incident.

A force spokeswoman said: "A 17-year-old woman is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged contravention of section 127 of the Communications Act 2003."