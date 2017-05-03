Rescued surfer 'comfortable' in hospital

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Scottish rescued after surviving 32 hours at sea

A surfer who survived 32 hours stranded at sea on his board is said to be in a "comfortable" condition in hospital.

Matthew Bryce, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, is recovering from hypothermia in Belfast.

He was found 13 miles off the Argyll coast on Monday night after going surfing on Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old, described his rescuers as "heroes" from his hospital bed on Tuesday.

He was found by a search and rescue helicopter at about 19:30 on Monday, drifting in the North Channel.

The surfer had last been seen at about 09:00 on Sunday in the St Catherines area of Argyll.

He was believed to be heading to Westport Beach near Campbeltown but is understood to have set off from Machrihanish beach.

Police Scotland and the coastguard launched a large-scale search, including rescue teams from Campbeltown, Southend, Gigha, Tarbert and Port Ellen.

The surfer's father John Bryce said his son was "in good spirits and happy to be alive" after the ordeal.