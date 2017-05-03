Man seriously injured in Drumchapel stabbing
3 May 2017
A 30-year-old man is in a serious condition after being attacked in the north of Glasgow.
Police said they were called to a disturbance in Carolside Drive, Drumchapel, at about 10:30.
The man had been stabbed and was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Officers said their inquiry into the attack was ongoing and appealed for witnesses to contact them.