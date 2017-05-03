Craig Whyte Trial: David Murray benefited from Rangers sale

Image copyright PA Image caption Former Rangers owner Sir David Murray sold the club to Craig Whyte for £1

The former owner of Rangers, Sir David Murray, benefited from the sale of the club, a court has heard.

Sir David, who famously sold the Ibrox side for £1 to Craig Whyte, was told by Lloyds Banking Group that he could retain ownership of his metals business if he sold Rangers and paid the club's debts.

Mr Whyte is accused of a fraudulent acquisition of Rangers.

He denies a charge of fraud and another under the Companies Act.

The High Court in Glasgow heard a second day of testimony from Ian Shanks, a relationship director with Lloyds Banking Group.

During cross-examination with Craig Whyte's defence QC, Donald Findlay, Mr Shanks said the bank had told David Murray that he could split Murray Metals from his wider company interests and retain ownership of the business on the condition that he sold Rangers and repaid its debts.

Image copyright PA Image caption Craig Whyte denies a charge of fraud and another under the Companies Act

The court heard claims that the metals business was important to Sir David as it was where the tycoon got his start and made his fortune.

In an email dated from April 2010, Mr Shanks wrote: "When we did the Murray Group restructuring last year, we agreed that the metals business could be 'spun out' to David once he sold his shares in Rangers."

The court was told that the bank gave Sir David a year to sell the Ibrox side and pay off its debts, which included an £18m overdraft.

Donald Findlay put it to Mr Shanks that: "That's an incentive, surely, to get the deal done."

Mr Shanks replied: "I agree."

Prosecutors allege Mr Whyte pretended to Sir David Murray, and others, that funds were available to make all required payments to acquire a "controlling and majority stake" in the club.

Image caption Ian Shanks was giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow for a second day

The Crown alleges Mr Whyte had only £4m available from two sources at the time but took out a £24m loan from Ticketus against three years of future season ticket sales.

The court has heard the sale was eventually made to Mr Whyte for £1 but came with obligations to pay an £18m bank debt, a £2.8m "small tax case" bill, £1.7m for stadium repairs, £5m for players and £5m in working capital.

The second charge under the Companies Act centres on the £18m payment between Mr Whyte's Wavetower company and Rangers to clear a bank debt.

The trial before eight men and seven women continues.