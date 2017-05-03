Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested in Paisley street murder investigation

James McFall Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption James McFall was found dead in Argyle Street, Paisley, on 22 April

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in a residential street in Paisley.

Police had previously said they were treating the death of James McFall, 30, as murder.

He was found in Argyle Street at 15:35 on Saturday 22 April following reports of a disturbance. A second man, aged 37, was found with serious injuries.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

