Man arrested in Paisley street murder investigation
- 3 May 2017
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in a residential street in Paisley.
Police had previously said they were treating the death of James McFall, 30, as murder.
He was found in Argyle Street at 15:35 on Saturday 22 April following reports of a disturbance. A second man, aged 37, was found with serious injuries.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.