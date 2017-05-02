Rangers fan admits making racist gesture at Celtic clash

Image copyright SNS Image caption Scott Sinclair scored a penalty for Celtic early in the game

A Rangers fan has admitted making racial gestures at the weekend's Old Firm clash.

Paul Kenny appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he admitted the offence contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

The 28-year-old, from Girvan, South Ayrshire, made the gestures at Ibrox Stadium on 29 April after Celtic player Scott Sinclair scored a penalty early in the game.

Celtic won the match 5-1.

Kenny admitted engaging in behaviour that would be likely to incite public disorder by shouting and making "racial gestures".

He was granted bail with the condition that he cannot go to any regulated football games.

Penalty celebration

No narrative of facts was read out in the court and it was continued until a later date for background reports.

Sinclair, a Celtic forward, said the abuse he suffered at Ibrox in the weekend win over Rangers was "very shocking" and the 'first time it's happened' in his career in football.

He said it all came as "a big surprise" and that racism "shouldn't be around" in the game.

Fellow Rangers supporter David McLellan also admitted an offence under the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

The 23-year-old from Irvine, Ayrshire, ran on to the field, behaved in an aggressive manner and confronted Celtic player Scott Brown.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruth Ross-Davie said that six minutes into the game at the Rangers home end Celtic were awarded a penalty.

She said: "They scored the penalty, players started celebrating.

"Players were running around the home support end at which point Mr McLellan ran on to the pitch towards the Celtic player Scott Brown and confronted him on the pitch.

"His approach was aggressive and intimidating. He was held back by other players on the pitch and the referee before making his way back to the track side where he was stopped by stewards."

Court apology

Defence lawyer Emma Skett described his actions as the "most idiotic of behaviour".

She added: "He immediately realised what he had done and stupidity of what he had done."

From the dock, McLellan told the court he was sorry, adding: "As soon as I done it I realised I shouldn't have done it."

Sentence was also deferred for reports and bail granted with the same football condition as Kenny.

A third Rangers fan, Steven Morrison, from Pollok, admitted singing sectarian lyrics of a song at the match.

He too will be sentenced at a later date and was granted bail with the same conditions not to go to any regulated football matches.