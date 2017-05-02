Shieldhall waste tunnel reaches halfway stage

Image copyright SNS Group Bill Murray

Construction of the biggest waste water tunnel to be built in Scotland has reached the half-way stage.

The £100m Shieldhall Tunnel is being built by Scottish Water to improve water quality in the River Clyde and to tackle flooding.

When finished, the tunnel will be just over three miles (4.8km) long - five times longer than the Clyde Tunnel.

The 1,000 tonne drill being used to make the tunnel has just reached a point under Pollok Park.

On Monday, engineers installed a set of the giant concrete rings that form the tunnel about 32ft (10m) under the east of Pollok Park at a point that is 1.55 miles (2.5km) along the route.

They expect to have completed the project later this year.

Paul Kerr, from Scottish Water, said: "We are delighted to have reached this milestone half-way stage in the tunnel construction.

"The Shieldhall Tunnel team includes some of the best and most experienced tunnellers in the world and they are making great progress with what is the biggest project of its type Scottish Water has ever undertaken."

