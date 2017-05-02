Police investigating Elderslie rape release e-fit of suspect

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The suspect was aged between 35 and 50 with dark receding hair

Police investigating the rape of a woman near a primary school in Renfrewshire have released an e-fit image of the suspect.

The 27-year-old victim was attacked behind Wallace Primary in the village of Elderslie on 20 February.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 35 and 50, with dark receding hair, and of medium to stocky build.

Detectives have urged anyone who may recognise him or who witnessed anything suspicious at the time to come forward.

Image caption The attack happened near Wallace Primary School in Elderslie

The women was hit and knocked to the ground as she walked along a path between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place before being raped.

Her attacker was wearing dark trousers and a light-coloured t shirt.

Det Insp Louise Harvie said: "Whilst we understand that this crime has caused a great deal of concern amongst the local community, I would like to reassure everyone that our officers are doing absolutely everything they can to investigate this crime.

"We are completely focussed on solving this crime and I cannot stress enough the importance of members of the public coming forward with any information that could potentially assist with our inquiries."