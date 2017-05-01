Man seriously injured in Biggar street attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked as he walked towards the Elphinstpone bar

A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked in a street in South Lanarkshire.

The victim had just got out of a taxi in High Street, Biggar, at about 02:50 on Sunday when he was involved in a row with another man.

Police believe the attacker crossed the road near the Elphinstone pub before carrying out the assault in front of the victim's partner.

The attacker is described as white, of medium build and wearing a blue top.

Det Con Graham McAdam said: "This was a frightening incident which left the victim requiring hospital treatment and it is crucial that we find the man responsible.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

"Maybe you saw the suspect prior to or following the attack, or maybe you saw him run off up the High Street in Biggar. If you have any information at all, please do pass it on to police."