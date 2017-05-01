Glasgow & West Scotland

Body found in Erskine field was 16-year-old boy

Owen MacDonald and police at the scene

A body found on ground near a school in Renfrewshire has been identified as a 16-year-old boy.

Owen MacDonald was discovered on ground adjacent to Rashilee Avenue, near Park Mains High School, at about 05:40 on Sunday.

His death is being treated as unexplained by police. His relatives have been informed of his death.
Image caption Forensic officers having been carrying out investigations at the scene

