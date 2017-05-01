Glasgow & West Scotland

Amateur photographer in hospital after Cumbernauld attack

The man was attacked by the group in Laburnum Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was attacked by the group in Laburnum Road

A man is being treated in hospital after he was attacked and robbed by three people in North Lanarkshire.

The 41-year-old was walking in Laburnum Road, Cumbernauld, at about 16:10 on Sunday when a woman and two men approached him.

Police said he was a keen photographer and had his camera around his neck. It was stolen along with his mobile phone after he was assaulted.

The man was said to be in a stable condition at Monklands Hospital.

The female attacker was aged between 20 and 35, around 5ft 6in tall, with dark brown hair which was tied back in a ponytail. She was also wearing a turquoise tracksuit top.

The first man was between 30 and 35 with a slim build and short, dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

The second man was between 30 and 40 with a medium build and bald head. He was wearing light-coloured clothing.

Det Sgt Iain Sneddon said: "This was a violent attack which left a man in hospital and inquiries are under way to trace the people involved.

"The victim is a keen photographer and had his camera around his neck at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or a group matching the above descriptions, to get in touch."