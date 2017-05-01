Amateur photographer in hospital after Cumbernauld attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked by the group in Laburnum Road

A man is being treated in hospital after he was attacked and robbed by three people in North Lanarkshire.

The 41-year-old was walking in Laburnum Road, Cumbernauld, at about 16:10 on Sunday when a woman and two men approached him.

Police said he was a keen photographer and had his camera around his neck. It was stolen along with his mobile phone after he was assaulted.

The man was said to be in a stable condition at Monklands Hospital.

The female attacker was aged between 20 and 35, around 5ft 6in tall, with dark brown hair which was tied back in a ponytail. She was also wearing a turquoise tracksuit top.

The first man was between 30 and 35 with a slim build and short, dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

The second man was between 30 and 40 with a medium build and bald head. He was wearing light-coloured clothing.

Det Sgt Iain Sneddon said: "This was a violent attack which left a man in hospital and inquiries are under way to trace the people involved.

"The victim is a keen photographer and had his camera around his neck at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or a group matching the above descriptions, to get in touch."