Paisley to host Gerry Rafferty saxophone tribute

Image copyright Renfrewshire Council Image caption Promoter Tommy McGrory has asked musicians to gather at Paisley Cross for the tribute

The streets of Paisley will be filled with the sound of saxophones later in a unique tribute to one of the town's most famous sons.

More than 30 musicians are expected to take part in a mass outdoor rendition of the iconic sax solo from Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street.

It has been organised as a tribute to the late singer in the week he would have celebrated his 70th birthday.

Paisley-born Rafferty died aged 63 in 2011, after a long illness.

The musical moment comes as Paisley bids to be UK City of Culture 2021.

'Great spectacle'

The bid is due to be lodged with the UK government next week and the event has been part-funded by the 2021 bid team.

Rafferty's daughter, Martha, has given her backing to the event, which will take place at Paisley Cross at 13:00.

She said: "My father was very proud of his Paisley roots and I am sure he would have been supportive of the town's UK City of Culture bid.

"To have so many people playing the Baker Street solo together in the town centre is a unique idea and I am sure it will make a great spectacle.

"Let's hope they're all in tune! I am looking forward to hearing it."

Image copyright Renfrewshire Council

The bid's director, Jean Cameron, said: "This event is a tribute to one of Paisley's best musical exports and a song known the world over.

"As well as marking what would have been Gerry's birthday it's also a great way to shine a spotlight on the town as we prepare to submit the bid, which will feature Paisley's incredible musical legacy."

Local promoter Tommy McGrory, who is organising the event, said it was "shaping up to be a must-see moment".

He added: "We have in excess of 30 people lined up to take part but if any other saxophone players are interested in joining us, they can contact me through Loud 'n' Proud on 0141 840 1090."