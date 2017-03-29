Book urges pupils to help shape Paisley 2021

Image copyright Neil Slorance

A short story is being given to primary school pupils to inspire them to help shape plans for Paisley's bid to be UK City of Culture 2021.

Grace's Big Idea, written by Ross Mackenzie and illustrated by Neil Slorance, explains what the bid hopes to achieve.

It includes a section encouraging children to submit their own idea.

Paisley 2021 bid director Jean Cameron said the plan was to ensure residents' voices were included in the bid.

Ms Cameron said: "From the start of Paisley's bid we said it would be by the people of Paisley for the people of Paisley."

A copy of the book is going to all 14,000 primary pupils in Renfrewshire.

It is part of a drive to engage more than 30,000 people in the conversation around Paisley 2021.

Image copyright Paisley 2021 Image caption Author Ross Mackenzie with St Catherine's Primary pupils

Ms Cameron added: "The bid and related work aims to create a lasting legacy for the Renfrewshire our children will inherit - so it was crucial we captured their views, and Ross's wonderfully-written story is a great way to do that."

Mr Mackenzie- a former winner of the Scottish Children's Book of the Year award - has written the story from the point of view of a young girl who loves to dance.

The character, Grace, finds out about Paisley 2021 from her school teacher and is inspired to learn ballroom dancing in memory of her late grandfather.

The Renfrew-based author said: "I'm very proud to have been able to play a tiny part in the Paisley 2021 bid."