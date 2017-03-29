Driver drags police officer down Glasgow street in murder bid

An attempted murder inquiry has been launched after a driver reversed, dragging a police officer down the street.

The incident happened in the Sighthill area of Glasgow at about 13:00 on Tuesday.

The officer had been speaking to the driver of a red Vauxhall Astra when he suddenly threw the car into reverse.

He then got out of his car in Alford Street and fled on foot. The police officer was unhurt.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The officer did not require medical treatment and resumed duty following the incident. The man in the car then ran off.

"Police are following a positive line of inquiry."

The Scottish Police Federation has been made aware of the incident.