Man tipped boiling custard over partner

Image copyright Vic Rodrick

A man who tipped boiling custard over his former partner's head during seven-years of abuse has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Edward Barr, 45, began terrorising Ann Begg when she became pregnant.

The attacks happened at addresses across Ayrshire, including in Cumnock and Auchinleck, between May 1993 and May 2000.

Lord Clark ordered Barr to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community payback order.

Barr, from Cumnock in Ayrshire, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow, having earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting Ms Begg, 51,

However, before his guilty plea, Ms Begg had to give evidence against him at a trial in Livingston.

'Fists coming at me'

She had told the court: "It was fine at first, but I was not able to give him the full attention he was getting before, so he did not like that.

"I noticed things were not the same. There was a lot more arguments leading up to the violence that happened throughout that period."

She recalled being "pummelled" by Barr while pregnant after rowing with him for going on a day out with a friend rather than her.

She said: "I was dragged from the living room out to the hallway of the flat by the hair. All I can remember is fists coming at me."

Barr also went on to pour "a plate of boiling hot custard" over her as she cooked a meal.

Miss Begg eventually ended up staying in women's refuges.

The pair split up in 2000 when Barr started seeing someone else.

Barr has already spent the equivalent of eight months on remand.

He was earlier cleared of 10 further charges of domestic violence after a key witness failed to turn up to give evidence.