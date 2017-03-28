Bag strap appeal after armed robbery in Glasgow

Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at United Wholesale in Easter Queenslie Road

Armed robbers threatened staff at a Glasgow wholesalers with a suspected gun before escaping with a sum of cash.

The robbery happened at United Wholesale in Easter Queenslie Road at about 15:15 on Monday.

Police said the three men made off in a silver Mercedes C Class saloon car, driven by a fourth man. A bag strap was sticking out of the boot.

The car was driven north along Bartiebeith Road and was last seen on Blairtummock Road towards Stepps Road.

Det Insp Alasdair Barlow, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a reckless and dangerous crime which terrified staff and members of the public who were within the wholesalers at the time.

"Luckily nobody was hurt, but it is absolutely imperative that we trace the perpetrators as soon as possible.

"We know that prior to the suspects entering the car, they threw a black holdall containing the stolen cash into the boot. When they closed the boot, the handle of the bag was left sticking out and would have been visible to other motorists driving behind the vehicle."

He added: "I would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the surrounding area yesterday afternoon, who may have noticed a silver Mercedes C Class with a bag strap sticking out of the boot.

"Officers are working to further establish the movements of the vehicle in the aftermath of the robbery and your information could prove vital to our investigation."