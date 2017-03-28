Trial hears how Glasgow schoolgirls found body

Image copyright Google

A woman has told a murder trial of how she found a body when she was a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Kerry Gillespie, now 36, said she had gone with two friends to watch Celtic footballers training in the east end of Glasgow.

They spotted the body of Derek Sheerin on waste ground behind the Celtic social club, near the club's stadium.

She was giving evidence at the trial of Philip Morrison, 40, who denies murdering Mr Sheerin in September 1994.

It is alleged that Mr Morrison, from Londonderry, compressed Mr Sheerin's neck with a belt and robbed him of a watch, tobacco and £20.

Screams

Ms Gillespie said that on the 25 September, she and her friends were walking in single file, with her at the front, when she saw the body.

She was asked by prosecutor Iain McSporran: "What did you do when you saw the body?"

"I screamed and ran back," she told the High Court in Glasgow.

Ms Gillespie said she ran towards two men who were walking on a path from London Road towards the River Clyde.

One of the men, 49-year-old Duncan Innes, said he had been walking to nearby allotments with a friend.

After being approached by the girls, he went to look at the half-naked body before calling police.

He described seeing papers scattered around the body.

'Sex thing'

Asked by Mr McSporran what he thought had happened, he said: "I thought maybe it was a sex thing went wrong. Two guys having sex a certain way and it has gone wrong."

The court also heard a statement from James Grayson, the first police officer on the scene, who is no longer alive.

Mr Grayson said he responded to a call at 11:30 on 26 September, 1994.

In his statement, he said: "Due to the distressed condition of the young girls I put them in the rear of my van.

"I went and saw a man's body. A belt was around his neck, his trousers were at his ankles and papers were scattered around."

The trial before judge Lady Rae continues.