Missing East Kilbride pensioner's body discovered
- 27 March 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A pensioner who had been missing from his home in East Kilbride since Thursday has been found dead.
Thomas Clark, 84, had last been seen boarding a bus in the town on Thursday morning.
Police said his body was found by officers near the David Livingstone Centre, Blantyre, at about 10:30 on Monday.
A spokesman said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Mr Clark had been seen on CCTV leaving Hairmyres Hospital at about 10:45 on Thursday.
He was then understood to have got on a bus, travelling towards Airdrie.