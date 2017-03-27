Missing East Kilbride pensioner's body discovered

Image copyright Police Scotland

A pensioner who had been missing from his home in East Kilbride since Thursday has been found dead.

Thomas Clark, 84, had last been seen boarding a bus in the town on Thursday morning.

Police said his body was found by officers near the David Livingstone Centre, Blantyre, at about 10:30 on Monday.

A spokesman said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Clark had been seen on CCTV leaving Hairmyres Hospital at about 10:45 on Thursday.

He was then understood to have got on a bus, travelling towards Airdrie.