Partick sex attack victim activated alarm

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Ferry Road, Partick

A 30-year-old woman activated a personal alarm after being sexually assaulted in the west end of Glasgow.

The woman was walking along Ferry Road in Partick at about 18:45 on Friday when she was approached by a man who tried to engage her in conversation.

He sexually assaulted her before running away when the alarm went off.

The man was white, about 5ft 10in, aged between 20 and 25 and slim. He had a local accent and was wearing a black jacket and a dark beanie hat and jeans.

He ran off in the direction of the Clydeside Expressway.

Alarm appeal

Police said the woman did not need medical treatment but was badly shaken and upset by the incident.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and looking for any relevant CCTV footage.

Det Con Gordon Semple said: "I am appealing to people in the area to get in touch with us, the lady activated a personal alarm so I'm sure people will have heard the sound and perhaps went to the window to see what was happening.

"Perhaps you noticed something or saw the suspect run off. If you have any information at all, please contact us. It's imperative we trace this man and we are doing everything we can to locate him.

"Anyone with information is asked to pass it on, no matter how insignificant it seems, let us assess it and judge is relevance to our ongoing inquiries."