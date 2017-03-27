'Zero waste' beer made from leftover rolls

Image copyright Jaw Brew Image caption Jaw Brew owner Mark Hazell and Alan Marr, managing director of Aulds

Leftover bread rolls have been used to create a beer in a partnership which aims to turn waste into a resource.

The project between Jaw Brew and bakery Aulds was set up by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and Zero Waste Scotland.

The micro-brewery, based at Hillington Park in Glasgow, found the bread could be mashed without adding fermentable sugars, to create a low-alcohol beer.

The blonde beer, Hardtack, is available in local pubs and specialist shops.

Aulds supplies bread on a sale or return basis, which means there is often a large surplus of bread at the end of each day.

The majority of this goes to food banks, and now the remainder is given to Jaw Brew.

Low-alcohol alternative

The brewery owner Mark Hazell said: "We were delighted to partner with Aulds to produce a sensational beer which is also helpful to the environment and fits well with Jaw Brew's ethos.

"We have had a lot of interest from specialist beer shops, as well as local golf and rugby clubs that are keen to offer a low alcohol alternative to the current on-sale market."

The project was recognised as part of "The City Circle Scan of Glasgow", led by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Zero Waste Scotland, Circle Economy and Glasgow City Council.

The scan looks at potential areas to make the largest economic sectors within the city more "circular".

Alison McRae, of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said the collaboration put Glasgow a step closer to creating a "leading" circular economy city.