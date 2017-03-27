Glasgow medical students to resit exam after 'collusion'

Image copyright PA Image caption About 270 medical students at the university are affected

Final-year medical students at Glasgow University will have to resit an exam after evidence of "collusion" was uncovered.

About 270 undergraduate students at the university's medical school are affected.

The university said the clinical examination they sat earlier this year had now been declared "void".

It emerged that a handful of students had shared information about the exam using social media.

The students responsible are now facing a disciplinary and fitness to practise process and the fresh exam has been timetabled for early May.

In a statement, a university spokesman said: "After consultation with the senate of the University of Glasgow the affected examination has been declared void and a new clinical examination will be set for all final year students.

"This decision has been made in an abundance of caution to ensure that the skills of our students are rigorously and fairly tested before they graduate in medicine."

The new exam will take place at the beginning of May, with any resits resulting from that paper to be taken later the same month.