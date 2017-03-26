Missing pensioner Thomas Clark boarded bus in East Kilbride

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have said an 84-year-old man missing from his home in East Kilbride since Thursday boarded a bus in the town that morning.

They have renewed their appeal for information about Thomas Clark.

He was seen on CCTV leaving Hairmyres Hospital at about 10:45. Officers now understand he got on the 201 First Bus at Whitemoss Avenue at about 11:30. The bus was travelling towards Airdrie.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.

It is thought Mr Clark returned to his home in Kirkton Park in the town after leaving the hospital.

Mr Clark is about 5ft 6in, of slim build with white hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a long brown puffer jacket and brown leather shoes.

He also wore a checked grey jumper with blue and green diamonds on the front, a black beanie hat and grey padded gloves with leather palms.

Sgt Nicola Hope from Police Scotland said: "Our enquiries have determined that Mr Clark did board the 201 First Bus travelling in the direction of Airdrie.

"We would ask anyone who was on that bus on Thursday at around 11:30 to think back.

"You may have seen Thomas Clark, or witnessed the stop that he got off the bus.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Mr Clark. Officers are continuing to assess CCTV and are liaising with local transport providers."