Image caption The assault happened at a taxi office on Paisley Road West

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after two men were assaulted at a taxi office in Glasgow.

A 49 year-old taxi driver is being treated in hospital for a head injury and his 51-year-old colleague suffered minor injuries in the incident.

It happened on Paisley Road West in the Govan area of the city at about 07:20.

The 18-year-old is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.