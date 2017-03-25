Appeal for missing pensioner Thomas Clark from East Kilbride

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have launched an appeal to find an 84-year-old man missing from his home in East Kilbride since Thursday.

Thomas Clark was last seen at 10:45 that morning when he was pictured on CCTV leaving Hairmyres Hospital.

Police believe he returned to his home in Kirkton Park at some point before 18:00 on Thursday but that has not been confirmed.

Officers have been conducting door-to-door inquiries since the pensioner was reported missing on Friday.

They have also been talking to local businesses and transport firms.

Mr Clark is about 5ft 6in, of slim build with white hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a long brown puffer jacket and brown leather shoes.

He also wore a checked grey jumper with blue and green diamonds on the front, a black beanie hat and grey padded gloves with leather palms.