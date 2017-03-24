Glasgow & West Scotland

Former football youth scout arrested on sex charges

A former youth football scout has been arrested by police investigating allegations of historical sex abuse.

Harry Dunn worked for clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool and Rangers.

Police said an 84-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of "non-recent sexual offences".

Last year, Police Scotland was among forces across the UK to launch investigations into allegations of child abuse within football after reports from high-profile players.

Mr Dunn is understood to have worked with Liverpool and Rangers in the 1980s and later with Chelsea.

It is thought he now lives in Edinburgh.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites