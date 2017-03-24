Former football youth scout arrested on sex charges
A former youth football scout has been arrested by police investigating allegations of historical sex abuse.
Harry Dunn worked for clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool and Rangers.
Police said an 84-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of "non-recent sexual offences".
Last year, Police Scotland was among forces across the UK to launch investigations into allegations of child abuse within football after reports from high-profile players.
Mr Dunn is understood to have worked with Liverpool and Rangers in the 1980s and later with Chelsea.
It is thought he now lives in Edinburgh.