Former football youth scout arrested on sex charges

A former youth football scout has been arrested by police investigating allegations of historical sex abuse.

Harry Dunn worked for clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool and Rangers.

Police said an 84-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of "non-recent sexual offences".

Last year, Police Scotland was among forces across the UK to launch investigations into allegations of child abuse within football after reports from high-profile players.

Mr Dunn is understood to have worked with Liverpool and Rangers in the 1980s and later with Chelsea.

It is thought he now lives in Edinburgh.