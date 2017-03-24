Pensioner Archibald Shaw jailed for sexually abusing children

A pensioner has been jailed for seven years for raping an 11-year-old girl and attempting to rape a 10-year-old more than 30 years ago.

Archibald Shaw, 81 of Ardrossan, carried out the sexual abuse in Kilmarnock and Newton Stewart between 1982 and 1990.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that he refuses to accept his guilt.

But judge Bill Dunlop QC told Shaw that the evidence against him was "overwhelming".

He said: "You carried out an appalling catalogue of perverted, predatory behaviour towards two children.

"You stole their childhood and affected the quality of their adult lives.

"I can never understand why, while you are violating children, you don't think these people will become adults and one day will bring you to account."

Stalked schoolgirl

Judge Dunlop said that, but for Shaw's age, he would have imposed a longer sentence. Shaw was placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

His seven-year sentence will begin after he finishes a 21-month sentence for stalking a 15-year-old girl.

Solicitor advocate John Keenan, defending, told the court that Shaw had a heart condition and did not expect to be released from custody.

Shaw's victims, who are now in their 40s, went to the police after hearing on the radio that he had been convicted of stalking the schoolgirl.

Advocate depute Paul Brown, prosecuting, said: "The accused has previous convictions for sexual offences against children."

Ruined childhoods

Shaw was found guilty of eight charges of sexual abuse, including rape.

Many of the offences took place in a caravan. Shaw would ply his young victims with alcohol and make them watch pornographic videos before abusing them.

He raped his 11-year-old victim again on various occasions when she was aged between 16 and 19.

Shaw claimed that he had had consensual sex with the girl once she turned 16, but the jury did not believe him.

In evidence, his victims said he ruined their childhoods.

One of them said: "He said if we ever told what had happened to us we would be taken away from our families."