Pilot Paul Grebenc admits drinking before flight

Image caption Paul Grady Grebenc had been drinking in a hotel in the hours before his flight

A pilot has admitted boarding a flight he was due to help fly while more than double the drink-fly alcohol limit.

First Officer Paul Grady Grebenc, 35, was taken off a United Airlines plane at Glasgow Airport on 27 August 2016.

The police were contacted after Grebenc's co-pilot, Carlos Roberto Licona, went through security and staff smelled alcohol on his breath.

Grebenc, from Humble in Texas, will be sentenced later by Sheriff David Pender.

Licona was jailed for 15 months on 10 March after he also admitted attempting to board the flight while drunk.

The plane was bound for Newark, New Jersey.

The pair were over the limit after they ignored their airline's rules of stopping drinking eight hours before flying.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard they had been in the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow drinking while the rest of their colleagues had gone to bed.

Smell of alcohol

Grebenc, who also teaches young pilots with the United States Air Force, now faces jail and losing his career.

Procurator Fiscal Depute Scot Dignan told the court that Grebenc and Licona passed through Glasgow Airport security at about 08:30, ahead of the seven-and-a-half hour flight which was scheduled to leave at 09:00.

The prosecutor said: "As Mr Licona passed through the security scanners the alarm activated.

"The security officer conducted a search of the pilot, spoke to him, and could detect the clear smell of alcohol from the pilot's breath and contacted the security team manager.

"All the flight deck and cabin crew were chewing gum - a sign they may have been trying to hide the smell of alcohol."

Police boarded the plane and asked the pilots to leave. Both failed breath tests and were taken to Govan police station in Glasgow where they provided blood samples.

Grebenc's sample revealed he had 42 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood - more than double the 20mlg limit for flying.

The flight, carrying 141 passengers, was grounded for nine hours.

Defence solicitor David McKie said the incident had exposed that Grebenc had been struggling with an alcohol addiction he was unaware of.