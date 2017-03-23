'Bin bag' woman jailed over Barrhead robbery

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Denise Caisley was jailed for three years and 10 months

A female robber who wrapped herself in bin bags and wore a mask while carrying out a raid at a shop has been jailed.

Denise Caisley, 32, brandished two knives during the incident at Costcutters in Barrhead, Renfrewshire, on 1 March last year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how she failed to get any cash after being unable to get a till open.

Caisley, who admitted carrying out the robbery, was jailed for three years and 10 months.

She will also be subject to a 12-month supervised release order once she is freed.

The court heard how Caisley had been spotted "creeping" outside the Costcutters about 19:00.

Her hands were behind her back and she had a blade in each.

Once inside she went behind the counter and tried to force open the till.

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Caisley stabbed at the till in an attempt to open it

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said shoppers escaped as the "increasingly irate" robber stabbed at the till to get money.

Caisley then came outside to demand that staff open the cash register - but they refused.

CCTV footage played in court showed Caisley return and begin to tear off covers from a cigarette display.

Mr McGuire said: "She then took her time apparently perusing the selection before removing a number of packets."

She eventually also took some alcohol before leaving the store.

When caught by police, she was still wearing the bin bags and mask. Two knives were also discovered.

Caisley, of Barrhead, initially told police that two mystery men had made her commit the crime.

John McElroy, defending, said Caisley had spoken of "hating herself" for what she had done and feeling "ashamed".