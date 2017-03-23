Glasgow & West Scotland

CCTV images released after Kirkintilloch assault and robbery

CCTV of man Image copyright Police Scotland

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace following an assault and robbery in Kirkintilloch.

The victim needed hospital treatment after the attack which happened in New Lairdsland Road at 02:30 on Sunday 29 January.

The man in the CCTV images is white, about 5ft 9in, of medium build, with short cropped hair and a beard. He also had tattoos across his neck.

He was wearing a light-coloured bubble jacket and light-coloured jeans.

Det Con Stephen Cooke, of Kirkintilloch CID, appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

He said: "A violent incident like this cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in solving this crime."

