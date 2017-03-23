CCTV images released after Kirkintilloch assault and robbery
- 23 March 2017
Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace following an assault and robbery in Kirkintilloch.
The victim needed hospital treatment after the attack which happened in New Lairdsland Road at 02:30 on Sunday 29 January.
The man in the CCTV images is white, about 5ft 9in, of medium build, with short cropped hair and a beard. He also had tattoos across his neck.
He was wearing a light-coloured bubble jacket and light-coloured jeans.
Det Con Stephen Cooke, of Kirkintilloch CID, appealed for anyone with information to contact police.
He said: "A violent incident like this cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in solving this crime."