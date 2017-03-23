Man jailed for attacking friend with axe in Dumbarton

A man who attacked a friend with an axe while wearing a balaclava has been jailed for five years and 10 months.

John McCann, 30, assaulted Ryan Mailley at a flat in Merkins Avenue, Dumbarton, early on 15 June last year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that he believed Mr Mailley was having an affair with his girlfriend.

McCann, who was originally charged with attempted murder, admitted a reduced charge of assaulting Mr Mailley by striking him with the axe.

He also admitted a separate charge of having a meat cleaver in his possession at Sikeside Street, Coatbridge, on 23 July 2015.

The court was told that during the Dumbarton attack, McCann was identified by his voice when he shouted: "You went with my missus, what you doing with my missus?"

Advocate depute John Keenan, prosecuting, said: "People in the flat were waken by the sounds of banging coming from the front door.

"Then they saw a man, who was wearing a balaclava ski-mask, standing in the living room doorway with an axe held above his head."

'Atrocious criminal record'

He said McCann made his way towards Mr Mailley, who was lying on the living room couch, jumped on top of him and swung the axe towards his head.

"Mr Mailley raised his right arm to protect himself and the axe struck him on the arm," Mr Keenan added.

McCann also struck Mr Mailley a glancing blow on the neck with the axe.

Mr Mailley and his friend James Blair managed to get McCann out the flat and shut the door.

Mr Mailley did not require medical treatment for his injuries.

Defence counsel Tony Graham said: "This was an individual who had taken too much to drink. It wasn't his intention to do any proper harm. It was as a deterrent for what he thought was taking place."

Judge John Morris told McCann: "These two charges you have pled to involve dangerous weapons.

"You have quite frankly an atrocious criminal record. You are clearly someone who the public needs to be protected from."